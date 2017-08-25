DOTr wants to make all tollways interoperable

THE Department of Transportation DOTr said on Thursday that it intends to unify and make all toll road systems in the country interoperable for the convenience of motorists.

“Digitizing payment schemes is seen as a step closer to the DOTr’s goal to ultimately make all toll systems in the country interoperable,” Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said in a statement.

He lauded Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation for launching a digital payment scheme for NLEX, SCTEX and CAVITEX.

“This goes to show that we can do so much with technology. We want to unify all toll systems so that motorists only have to pay once and will not have to queue at toll plazas several times,” Tugade added.

On Tuesday, the MPTC launched its digital tollways program, enabling travelers to pay with Beep cards, Mastercard and Visa contactless cards, as well as the Easy Trip RFID and the Mastercard powered by PayMaya.

“We are grateful to the private sector for the support they have been giving us,” Tugade said.

The digital toll payment system is in line with the National Retail Payment System program of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas which seeks to shift 20 percent of the country’s payment transactions to electronic by 2020, the DOTr said.