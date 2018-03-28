DOT’s faith-based tourism in full swing

With the creation of the Faith and Farm Tourism sector, Department of Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo has given the agency marching orders to focus on the promotion of Faith-based tourism products in the different regions of the country, being the bastion of Catholicism in Asia.

“The DOT is poised to go full swing on piloting emerging faith tourism destinations this year, highlighting festivals and various Filipino traditions that will encompass a holistic pilgrimage experience,” she said.

Other notable faith tourism destinations include the shrines of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union and Pangasinan in Region 1. Most remarkable among these structures is the Nuestra Señora de la Asuncion Church in Santa Maria, Ilocos Sur, designated as a World Heritage Site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) in 1993 as part of the Baroque Churches of the Philippines.