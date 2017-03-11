Double-header opens UAAP 2nd round

ATENEO de Manila University plays defending champion University of the Philippines (UP), while Far Eastern University (FEU) takes on surging National University (NU) as second round of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 79 men’s football tournament opens today at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Jarvey Gayoso returns after a one-game suspension when the Blue Eagles seek to maintain their unbeaten record in the 5 p.m. Katipunan derby with the Fighting Maroons.

The Tamaraws, the league’s best defensive team, test the mettle of the Bulldogs, who are on a three-match winning streak, at 3 p.m.

Ateneo streaked to six straight wins before settling a scoreless draw with FEU to end its scintillating first round campaign on top of the table with 19 points.

With Gayoso, who has the most number of goals with five, back in harness, the Eagles are hoping to bring their attacking game going which was sorely absent against the Tamaraws.

Coming off a 2-1 victory of Adamson University, UP wound up third with 14 points. The Maroons are one off the second-running Tamaraws, who have 15.

The biggest surprise in the first round is NU, which is fresh from a 1-0 victory over University of Santo Tomas last Thursday.

With 10 points, the Bulldogs are three clear of the Growling Tigers in the race for the last Final Four berth.

In the televised matches on Thursday at the Moro Lorenzo Field, UST and UE take the pitch at 2 p.m., followed by the De La Salle-Adamson University clash at 4 p.m.