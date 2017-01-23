Double win for mother-son Sylvia Sanchez and Arjo Atayde

Bizman’s unforgettable encounter with mother-daughter tandem

There’s enough reason for Sylvia Sanchez and son Arjo Atayde to mount a joint celebration for their careers. The mother-and-son tandem respectively won the Best Actress and Best Actor trophies at the first-ever Guild of Educators, Mentors and Students or GEMS Awards, whose awards night is slated on March 1.

Sylvia is the hands-down choice for her riveting performance in ABS-CBN’s family drama The Greatest Love [her role of Gloria, a 59-year-old mother of four suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, has left many weeping weekday afternoons]while Arjo for his convincing take as a bad cop (as Joaquin) in FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano in the same network.

Excited for the mag-ina, Vignettes had immediately sent congratulations on their victory, and a few hours later, the phone rang with a quaint mix of exuberance and anxiety in Sylvia’s voice.

“Natutuwa naman ako,” Sylvia said of the first-ever simultaneous double win, “Kaso nga lang, sasabihin na naman ng iba riyan na kaya nananalo kaming mag-ina is because we pay for our trophies.”

Separately in the past, Sylvia and Arjo had clinched awards in different categories particularly in the PMPC Star Awards for TV.

However, we countered, “Ibyang (her pet name), I would believe so myself if you weren’t a damn good actress.”

GEMS is an 80-member group founded by Norman Llaguno. Besides giving out TV awards, it also has a roster of 50-plus recognitions for print and broadcast media, theatre and film, which will have its grand awards night at the Laguna Bel-Air Science High School in Sta. Rosa City.

* * *

GUESS WHO? Slightly inebriated, a fashionably elderly businessman recounted a twin bill of a story about a showbiz mom (SM) and an actress-model (AM) whose personal and private (notice the difference) encounters he’d never forget for as long as he lived.

Here’s the personal side. Back when the SM was in dire financial straits, she’d keep bugging the businessman for some money even during the wee hours of the morning.

“Kahit madaling araw, she’d ring me up if I could lend her money. She knows me for being extremely generous. So I’d lend her, hindi naman kalakihan. Thirty thousand (pesos) lang naman ‘yun,” our source said as he refilled his glass with sparkling red wine.

Soon enough, life had become easier, if not more fruitful for the SM, thanks to her matinee idol son born to a famous showbiz clan. Once at a showbiz event where they bumped into each other by sheer accident, it was to the businessman’s surprise that the SM snubbed him.

“May ganu’n palang tao,” he realized.

Meanwhile, much as he wouldn’t like Vignettes to think he’s a lothario-type, the businessman had shown us his photo on his mobile phone with AM.

It was supposed to be a memento of their first and last “truly memorable” date.

“I wouldn’t have met her if it were for not an actor-friend she had earlier gone out with,” the businessman revealed, referring to a popular actor now separated (not yet legally) from his actress-wife.

* * *

IN MEMORIAM: We would consider ourselves fortunate enough to have been one of the closest press friends to the late former actress-turned-producer Tita Donna Villa (Marian Patalinhug in real life).

It was during the ‘90s when the prolific Golden Lion Films, the company she and director Carlo J. Caparas put up, could in all modesty hold a candle to the production biggies like Regal, Viva and Seiko Films, whose events were open to all entertainment pen-pushers regardless which publication they wrote for.

For all her genuine candor, Tita Donna will be sorely missed by the entire showbiz industry. Our condolences to Direk Carlo and their children Peach and CJ.