DoubleDragon to build country’s largest hotel

PROPERTY developer DoubleDragon Properties, Inc. said Thursday that it was set to build the biggest hotel in the Philippines, which will be called Hotel101 Resort-Boracay.

In a statement, DoubleDragon said the new hotel was a joint venture project of wholly-owned subsidiary Hotel Asia, Inc. and Newcoast South Beach, Inc.

The facility will rise on a two-hectare portion of the 150-hectare Boracay Newcoast project of Megaworld Corp.

Hotel101 will feature a total of 1,001 rooms, the largest in the country so far in terms of room count. Amenities will include room suites with balcony, expansive retail and food and beverage offerings, pool and outdoor deck, a business center, meeting rooms and a function hall.

The hotel will utilize solar panels and will be equipped with a rainwater harvesting system.

The Boracay project will serve as the fourth development under the Hotel101 brand, which aims to add to DoubleDragon’s target of 5,000 rooms by 2020.

“Our group is proud to be working with DoubleDragon to launch the biggest green hotel in the Philippines,” Newcoast Chairman Enrique Gonzalez said.

“Boracay enjoys global popularity and the upgrading of Caticlan airport provides favorable macros. We are one of the best beach front properties within the best master-planned development on the island, located on one of the best beaches in the world. As the maxim goes, it is location, location, location,” he added.

In a separate comment, DoubleDragon Chairman Edgar Sia 2nd said its new hotel project puts forward the firm’s grand vision to be a major player in the hotel and resorts industry in the country.

“It will certainly boost DoubleDragon’s recurring revenues through the years and will also significantly help generate economic benefits to the people of Boracay as well as contribute to pump-prime further the world-class reputation of the Island and the Philippines as a tourist destination,” he added.