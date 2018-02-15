DoubleDragon buys 3.9-ha Iloilo property

REAL estate firm Double Dragon Properties Corp. has acquired a 3.9-hectare property in Iloilo that will serve as its second CentralHub site in the country.

“We believe the industrial leasing segment presents significant growth opportunities for DoubleDragon as the current market supply is very traditional and fragmented,” DoubleDragon Chairman Edgar Sia 2nd said in a statement.

“As a new player in an already mature real estate industry which has been dominated by large established players for decades, we are focused in segments within the real estate space where we still have an opportunity to organically dominate, such as industrial leasing, provincial community mall leasing and hospitality,” he added.

“Other than the e-commerce businesses that will soon require facilities such as CentralHub, there are also a lot of synergies within our ecosystem since both our affiliates and the tenants of our CityMalls are the natural users of warehouse facilities as they continue expand their business to capture the growing consumer base of the Philippines,” Sia said.

DoubleDragon said it plans to develop its first eight CentralHub sites by 2020: two in Northern Luzon, two in Southern Luzon, two in the Visayas and two in Mindanao. The first CentralHub site, located in Tarlac, is currently under construction.

The eight CentralHub sites are targeted to have a total land area of 100 hectares. Each site will contain modern standardized multi-functional warehouses for commissaries, cold storage, light manufacturing, and logistics distribution centers.

Apart from the 100,000 square meters of leasable space from the Industrial Leasing segment through CentralHub, by 2020 the company expects to have another 100,000 square meters (5,000 rooms) from its Hospitality arm through its rollout of Hotel101 and JinJiang Inn properties nationwide.

“This is in addition to the 700,000 square meters of Retail Leasing operations through CityMalls, and 300,000 square meters of Office Leasing operations from DD Meridian Park and Jollibee Tower,” it said.