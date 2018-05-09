DoubleDragon increases leasable space with Hotel 101-Fort

Property development firm DoubleDragon Properties expects to raise its profile in the industry with the rise of Hotel 101-Fort, which is expected to increase the firm’s total prime leasable space to 1.2 million sqm by 2020.

DoubleDragon chief investment officer Hannah Yulo says the company’s latest development, to be managed by hospitality subsidiary, Hotel of Asia, Inc., occupies a 1,224-square- meter lot and has 28 floors of hotel rooms.

The hotel will have a total of 609 rooms, all offering utmost privacy and security. The property’s five basements have 179 parking slots.

A three-level podium offers commercial areas on the ground and second floors for specialty retail shops and restaurants. On the other hand, the third floor houses well-designed amenities that offers convenience and comfort, such as the gym and pool.

Each room is carefully crafted and planned for efficiency, including maximized ceiling heights, well-distributed light courts, large low-E double glazed windows, hallway clearances and natural ventilation.

Hotel 101-Fort also incorporates barrier-free designs for ramps, handrails and toilets, making it accessible for people with disabilities (PWD).

DoubleDragon intends to increase its total number of hotel rooms to 5,000 by 2020, under the brands Hotel 101 and Jinjiang Inn.

Another DoubleDragon’s target for 2020 is CentralHub Industrial Centers, Inc., an industrial leasing subsidiary offering standardized multi-use warehouses for commissaries, logistics, and cold storage facilities. Through CentralHub, the company is targeting to offer initially 100,000 sqm of industrial space for lease by 2020 – with 30,000 square meters to be located in Tarlac and the rest spread out to other parts of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

For its network of nationwide community malls under the CityMall brand, DoubleDragon expects to build 100 malls in provincial areas with close to 700,000 square meters of leasable space.

DoubleDragon’s Metro Manila office leasing portfolio includes the DD Meridian Park in the Bay Area, the first phase of which is now complete, and the 41-storey Jollibee Tower in Ortigas, set for completion by end of 2018.

