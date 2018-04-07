DoubleDragon inks P4.97B in lease deals with SM Group

PROPERTY developer DoubleDragon Properties Corp. has signed a series of 10-year lease contracts with the SM Group, amounting to a total of P4.97 billion, for an additional 22 SM Savemore Supermarkets in various City Mall sites nationwide.

DoubleDragon told the Philippine Stock Exchange on Friday that its wholly-owned subsidiary CityMall Commercial Centers, Inc. had signed the supermarket lease contracts with the Sy-led SM Group.

“These P4.97 billion in lease contracts that were signed today only involve the supermarket lease for the 22 additional CityMall sites that are expected to open within the year,” the company said.

“Just from supermarket tenants alone, the 100 CityMalls once completed are expected to generate at least P20 billion in rental income during the first ten years of operations,” it added.

DoubleDragon Chief Investment Officer Hannah Yulo said that the signing of the deals “is a testament to the value of what CityMall is providing to modern retail brands and the relevance of the platform we provide in their expansion into the next frontier of retail.”

“We now have 28 operational malls, plus the 22 more malls slated for completion this year, we are in line with our goal of having 50 completed malls by the end of this year,” DoubleDragon Chairman Edgar Sia 2nd added.

To date, DoubleDragon has completed 332,500 square meters (sqm) of gross leasable area (GLA). It expects GLA to increase to 600,000 sqm by the end of the year.

“We are glad that CityMall has already started to gain significant traction in the countryside, which we aim to dominate as we grow organically,” Sia said.

“The business model of CityMall is positioned to remain relevant beyond the age of digitalization because we focus on delivering only basic necessities, and generally, the supermarket, cinema, services and food tenants combined occupy more than 70 percent of a typical CityMall,” he added.

DoubleDragon is aiming to be 90-percent recurring revenue-driven by 2020 through the accumulation of 1.2 million square meters of leasable space.