DOWN TO BUSINESS

Mikko Barranda confesses that he never knew what he wanted and “floated” through college with a vague vision of his future career. He assures others who are treading that path, not to be unduly anxious as “purpose and passion will eventually find you.”

Here he shares the questions young entrepreneurs should be brave enough to ask themselves before diving into business.

• Why do you want to get into this particular business?

• What’s your capacity as a person? If you need help, who are the people you can tap?

• If you are accommodating more work, can your mind and body take it? If it’s more than you can handle, don’t be afraid to decline.

• Are you ready to be fully invested in your business idea as there is no “on or off switch” when it comes to work?

• There’s no right or wrong answer, it’s just best to know what drives you, to understand yourself and your objectives.