Downpour marks start of hot season

HEAVY rains fell briefly on Metro Manila as the weather bureau officially declared the start of the dry season or “summer” in the country.

“We are officially declaring the start of summer due to the termination of the northeast monsoon in the country,” weather forecaster Ezra Bulquerin told The Manila Times.

Parts of Metro Manila however experienced a short but heavy downpour on Tuesday afternoon.

Still, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), said hot days ahead were expected as the northeast monsoon or “amihan” had weakened.

“Recent Pagasa observations showed gradual increase in daily temperature recorded in most parts of the country,” it said in a statement.

“Weather chart and numerical model output analyses indicate the weakening of Siberian High Pressure Area and the establishment of the Western North Pacific High Pressure Area during the week. These changes in the weather system with accompanying shift of wind pattern from northeasterly to easterly signify the termination of the northeast monsoon,” it added.

Pagasa advised the public to take precautionary measures to minimize heat stress, and drink enough water.

“There will be a gradual increase in air temperature with warm and humid conditions in major parts of the country,” Bulquerin said.

No low-pressure area or major weather system will likely enter Philippine territory anytime this week, he said.

Temperature in Metro Manila and the rest of the country is expected to fall between 23.7 to 35 degrees Celsius this month.

In 2017, Pagasa declared the start of the dry season on April 5.