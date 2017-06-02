UPDATE 2: Dozens injured in Resorts World shooting

Dozens of people were reported injured in a shooting incident at

Resorts World Manila shortly after midnight Thursday.

A personnel of the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) said at least 25 people were injured and were taken to various hospitals.

Fernando Atienza, team leader of the emergency response unit of the PRC, said many victims were still trapped inside. Some of the victims suffered serious injuries because they jumped from the second floor of the hotel.

Atienza said the victims were rushed to the San Juan de Dios Hospital in Pasay City and St. Luke’s Medical Center in Taguig City.

There were reports that masked men entered the hotel and started shooting at the third floor but these have yet to be confirmed by the police. However, fire broke out and fire trucks were seen rushing to the hotel.

Resorts World Manila admitted that it was on a lockdown following reports of gunfire from unidentified men.

“The Company is working closely with the Philippine National Police to ensure that all guests and employees are safe. We ask for your prayers during these difficult times,” it said in a statement.

Fatima Cielo Cancel and Dempsey Reyes