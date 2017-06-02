UPDATE: Dozens injured in Resorts World shooting

Dozens of people were reported injured in a shooting incident at

Resorts World Manila shortly after midnight Thursday.

A personnel of the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) said at least 25 people were injured and were taken to various hospitals.

Fernando Atienza, team leader of the emergency response unit of the Pasay City chapter of the Philippine Red Cross, said many victims were still trapped inside. Some of them suffered serious injuries because they jumped from the second floor of the hotel.

Atienza said the victims were rushed to the San Juan de Dios Hospital in Pasay City and St. Luke’s Medical Center in Taguig City.

There were reports that masked men entered the hotel and started shooting at the third floor but these have yet to be confirmed by the police. Witnesses said they also heard explosions. Fire broke out and fire trucks were seen rushing to the hotel. Fatima Cielo Cancel