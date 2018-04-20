Dozens of Rohingya come ashore in Indonesia

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia: About 80 Rohingya in a wooden boat arrived in Indonesia on Friday, officials said. The group landed in Aceh province on Sumatra island, just weeks after dozens of the persecuted Muslim minority from Myanmar came ashore in neighboring Malaysia. All appeared to be in good condition, according to local police chief Riza Yulianto, who added that it was not clear how long they had been at sea. “Thank God they’re all healthy even though a few are just children,” he told Agence France-Presse. “We have given them food and we are thoroughly checking their health one by one.”

AFP