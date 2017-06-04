DPS hosts PSL Coseteng Cup

More than 600 tankers from different parts of the country will be seeing action in the 117th Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series—11th Sen. Nikki Coseteng Swimming Cupscheduled on June 11 at the Diliman Preparatory School swimming pool in Quezon City.

Medals and trophies are up for grabs in the Class A,B and C as swimmers vie for slots in the prestigious 2017 Summer World University Games to be held in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

Besides the Summer World University Games, the tournament will also serve as tryout for international tournaments such as the SICC Invitational Swimming Championship and SCC National Midget Meet to be held in Singapore, the Buccaneer Invitational Swimming Championship in Japan and the Hamilton Aquatics Swimming Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“The grassroots development program of association continues. We welcome everyone in this competition regardless of his or her affiliations. It’s open to all, no membership requirement,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Two swimmers (one male and one female) with the highest International Swimming Federation (FINA) points will get the President’s Trophy and P1,500 each.

Reigning Male Swimming of the Year Marc Bryan Dula of Wisenheimer Academy, Philippine junior record holder Jerard Dominic Jacinto of University of the East, Palarong Pambansa gold medalist Rio Lorenzo Malapitan of Mindoro, NCAA champion Sean Elijah Enero and UAAP winner Drew Benett Magbag are expected to lead the participants in the boys’ class alogn with Diliman Preparatory School standouts Paul Christian King Cusing, Albert Sermonia II and Lee Grant Cabral—all veterans of international competitions.

Gunning for medals in the girls’ division are Female Swimmer of the Year Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh of Immaculate Heart of Mary College Paranaque, Tarlac pride Triza Haileyana Tabamo and Filipino-British Heather White of British School Manila.

“There will be preliminary and timed finals competition. During preliminaries, Top 3 finishers will be awarded medals base on age band. All events will have finals Top 6; 10 and under and 11 and over. Top 3 finishers will again be awarded with medals,” stressed Papa.

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as the official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.

It is also accredited by the Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines—an affiliate of the International University Sports Federation (FISU).