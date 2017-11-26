DPS, La Salle Araneta standouts shine in PSL meet

Aesha Nicolette Gacad of Diliman Preparatory School and Anthony Niegas of De La Salle Araneta University bannered the list of Most Outstanding Swimmer awardees in Motivational Division of the 126th Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series – 12th Sen. Nikki Coseteng Short Course Swimming Championship held at the Diliman Preparatory School swimming pool in Quezon City.

Gacad registered 34 points to top the girls’ 10-year category while Niegas got 32 points in claiming the MOS award in the boys’ 14-year of the event supported by The Manila Times.

Also earning MOS awards were Angelia Kate Fodra of Cavite Rainbow (girls’ 8-year), Angela Gracielle Briones of Silang Baywolves (girls’ 7-year), Arwen Sky Nilo of Grand Villa (girls’ 6-under), Nathaniel Capua of St. John Butterfly (boys’ 6-under) and Hugh Alberto Parto of Killer Whales (boys’ 7-year).

Four tankers from Club Manila East were named MOS in their respective events namely Rafael Miguel Ubiadas (boys’ 8-year), Kristoff Daniel David (boys’ 10-year), Kenzo Raphael David (boys’ 11-year) and Gabrielle Erin Ubadas (girls’ 14-year).

“It’s just a continuation of our grassroots development program. We want to monitor their progress and a lot of swimmers have improved their times. It’s a testament that we are moving forward,” stressed PSL President Susan Papa.

The other MOS winners were Marielle Rima (girls’ 9-year), Mark Zaide (boys’ 9-year), Karylle Duquez (girls’ 11-year), Angela Ragasa (girls’ 12-year), Rosello De Guzman (boys’ 12-year), Patricia Ann Donato (girls’ 13-year), Remo Marcelo (boys’ 13-year), Monica Arlante (girls’ 15-over) and Marc Apollo Tenerife (boys’ 15-over).

Aubrey Tom of Cainta Alpha Dragons and Christoffe Boletche of Rich Golden Shower Mont Center nailed one new reacord each on the final day of the competition.

Tom submitted 39.53 seconds in the girls’ 10-year 50m breaststroke while Boletche checked in at 49.31 seconds to erase the old mark in the boys’ 7-year 50m breaststroke.

“We’re hoping to see more potential swimmers who will be trained and represent our country in the future. We want to give them proper exposure because it will help them grow and improve on their crafts,” added Papa.

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as the official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.

EMIL C. NOGUERA