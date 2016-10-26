DPS tankers deliver in Japan SWim tournament

Four Diliman Preparatory School (DPS) standouts contributed four golds, five silvers and four bronzes to the Philippine Swimming League (PSL) medal haul in the 2016 Buccaneer Invitational Swimming Championship held at the St. Mary’s International School swimming pool in Tokyo, Japan.

Leading the charge of DPS tankers was Paula Carmela Cusing, who delivered two gold and one silver medals in the girls’ 13-14 class. She was part of the 400m freestyle relay (5:01.90) and 400m medley relay (5:37.78) team that won gold medals then scooped one silver in the 200m butterfly (3:02.91).

“I congratulate all DPS swimmers who now can compete here and abroad winning medals for our school and our country. Swimming is part of our DPS P.E. program as we also have a strong healthy lifestyle program for five years now,” said DPS President Sen. Nikki Coseteng.

Veteran campaigner Lee Grant Cabral chipped in one gold, two silver and two bronze medals in the boys’ 9-10 highlighted by his golden feat in the 100m butterfly (1:20.00).

He anchored the 200m freestyle relay (2:15.17) and 200m medley relay (2:49.30) to a couple of runner-up finishes then copped bronzes in the 200m IM (2:53.71) and 50m breaststroke (43.72).

Albert Sermonia 2nd also shone with one gold—in boys’ 11-12 100m butterfly (1:15.06) – and two bronzes—in 200m freestyle relay (2:08.78) and 200m medley relay (2:23.39) so as Paul Christian King Cusing who delivered two silvers in the boys’ 15-18 400m IM (5:09.32) and 200m breaststroke (2:40.42).

“As student athletes, it’s not just their skills in swimming that matter but also their discipline, focus, character, attitude and academics. Many athletes rise and shine and collapse due to their attitudes. So it’s important that their development is wholistic,” stressed Coseteng.

Overall, the PSL got 25 golds, 17 silvers and 15 bronzes with seven new records to finish second in the team standings.

“At the minimum our students can save themselves in case of flood or help others who cannot swim. As shown during Ondoy, our two 11-year-old DPS students saved the lives of two older children when their houses were under water up to the rooftops,” added Coseteng.

“I hope that the Philippine Sports Commission will help in the clean up of sports issues and we wait for the sure change that’s coming under President Suterte,” she ended.

PSL President Susan Papa expressed gratitude to Sen. Coseteng for her unwaering support to young swimmmers competing in different international tournaments.

“We thank Sen. Coseteng for giving all the support to the deserving swimmers. I don’t remember any school sending swimmers in any competition abroad and pay for their airfare and accommodation. What a support given to DPS swimmers,” Papa said.