DPS tankers sizzle in PSL National Series

Diliman Preparatory School standouts Iona Marie Tumitit and Albert Sermonia 2nd led the gold medallists in the 124th Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series held in Laoag, Ilocos Norte.

Tumitit pocketed three gold medals in the girls’ 10-year 200m Individual Medley, 50m butterfly and 50m backstroke while Sermonia ruled the boys’ 12-year 50m butterfly, 200m IM and 50m backstroke.

Sharing the spotlight were Marc Bryan Dula of Wisenheimer Academy and Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh of Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Paranaque – both fresh from successful campaign in the 2017 Buccaneer Invitational Swimming Championship in Tokyo, Japan.

Dula topped the boys’ 10-year 50m butterfly, 200m IM and 50m backstroke to move closer to winning the Most Outstanding Swimmer award in his age band while Mojdeh also sizzled with gold medals in the girls’ 11-year 50m butterfly, 200m IM and 50m backstroke.

Also winning gold medals were Reynaldo Ogay, Lowestein Lazaro, Edgar Agustin, Louisse Ballesteros, Yeshia Cayabyab, Ixidorre Cajucom, Niana Reyes-Cheng, Kerstin Enriquez, Roany Tica, Joshua Santiago, Kurt Enriquez, Randel Paus and Dana Ogay.

The other gold medallists were Geoel Agcarcar, Denise Baui, Francheska Yauco, Alexandra Pedracio, Jenn Sermonia, Sean Ballesteros, Jeanne Bongotan, Arvin Felipe, Keyile Cayabyab, Lexx Valdez, Gian Santiago, Jewel Sermonia, Leiresh Delos Trinos, Raymond Sevilla, Ian Abalos, John Salibio, Jonie Balaweg, Jean Yauco and Jace Valin.

The tournament aims to select swimmers for international tournaments in the United States, Canada, India, Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, Nigeria, Rwanda and Australia.

“We’re not just focusing on local tournaments because we want these kids to experience an international level of competition. By staging this kind of tournaments, we will be able to identify the swimmers who have the potential of become a champion in the future,” said PSL President Susan Papa.