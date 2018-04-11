DPS to hold tryout Friday

Diliman Preparatory School (DPS) will hold a swimming tryout on Friday at the DPS swimming pool along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City.

Interested applicants should come before the start of the tryout at 8 a.m. for registration.

Philippine Swimming League (PSL) president Susan Papa will lead the selection along with DPS president and former senator Nikki Coseteng, PSL secretary general Maria Susan Benasa, and DPS coaches Albert Sermonia and Jennifer Sermonia.

“It’s a competition and tryout at the same time. We invited four teams and we are looking forward to get talented young swimmers for the DPS swimming team,” said Papa.

DPS boasts of an extensive sports program for student athletes. It has already produced top swimmers who earned gold medals in international competitions.

Among the notable products of DPS are Paul Christian King Cusing and Paula Carmela Cusing as well as Albert Sermonia 2nd, Lee Grant Cabral, Francino Archer Corpuz and Alister Archer Corpuz.

They’ve won medals in international meets in the United States, Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and South Africa.