DPWH-ARMM turns over infra projects in Sulu

COTABATO CITY: The Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM)–Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH–ARMM) has turned over high-impact projects to Panglima Estino town in Sulu. ARMM Gov. Mujiv Hataman said projects include the Sagay-Sagay Water Supply System Level II, or communal faucet units, and a school building in Panglima Estino National High School. DPWH–ARMM Regional Secretary Don Mustapha Loong said safe and potable water now supplies the community of Panglima Estino. The community used to source its supply of drinking water from deep wells and water pumps making them at risk of water-borne diseases. Mayor Benshar Estino of Panglima Estino said they plan to put up a water district that would further improve water services to its residents. Meanwhile, ARMM spokesman Amir Mawallil said Hataman administration has poured P323.77 million worth of infrastructure projects to Panglima Estino since 2012. This year, a 5.5-kilometer road will be paved estimated at P109.50 million. Panglima Estino is a 5th class municipality composed of 12 barangay (villages) with about 30,000 residents. The turnover of the projects coincided with the town’s 37th Founding Anniversary.