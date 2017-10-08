DPWH, city speed up work in Davao landslide area

DAVAO CITY: The city government’s engineering office is closely coordinating with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in road clearing and stabilizing the landslide area along Carlos P. Garcia Highway that remains close to traffic since Friday.

The closure of the portion of the highway caused monstrous traffic along the stretch of McArthur Highway that some drivers decided not to ply their routes.

City Engineer’s Office (CEO) chief Joseph Dominic Felizarta said they are closely coordinating with the DPWH to ensure that similar incident would not happen again.

DPWH is undertaking the road widening of Carlos P. Garcia, or commonly known as Diversion Road, when the incident happened.

“Since it is a project of the DPWH, all we can do is to give assistance. For now, our engineers are in the area to help the DPWH in assessing the situation,” Felizarta said.

He said the CEO also made sure that residents near the landslide area will be transferred permanently. A total of 48 families were forced to evacuate following the landslide on Thursday night.

City Social Services and Development Office (CSSDO) head Maria Luisa Bermudo said the city is preparing the Los Amigos in Tugbok as relocation area for the affected families.

“This is a matter of safety, so we immediately assist the affected families for their transfer to our relocation area in Los Amigos. We will be monitoring them every now and then to ensure their safety,” Bermudo said.

Bermudo added they have coordinated with the Department of Education for the temporary transfer of student evacuees in schools near the relocation site as requested by the parents to ensure their children will not miss their classes.

PNA