DPWH, Coast Guard ready for Yuletide season

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) have activated their respective traveler and commuter assistance programs in anticipation of the expected volume of traffic along national roads and heavy influx of passengers in various seaports this Yuletide season.

Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar on Friday ordered the reactivation of its “Lakbay Alalay” program to provide assistance to travelers who are going home to the provinces for the coming Christmas and New Year celebrations.

He instructed all DPWH regional directors and district engineers to set up motorists’ assistance stations from 12 p.m. of December 23, 2017 to 12 p.m. January 2, 2018 to assist the traveling public along the highways in coordination with the Land Transportation Office (LTO), Philippine National Police (PNP), Local Government Units (LGUs) and other concerned agencies.

The DPWH will also operate a skeletal workforce in its regional and district engineering offices to receive/transmit reports and instructions that need to be processed and relayed during the Christmas holidays.

Villar also ordered the scheduling of ongoing road works in various regions and to install the necessary traffic advisory and directional, informative and warning signs, and to remove obstructions along national highways that may delay or impede the flow of traffic in coordination. These will be done with the concerned LGUs.

The PCG, on the other hand, has placed all its units under heightened alert following the launching of its “Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Krismas 2017” program, which will last until January 8 next year for the expected huge volume of local and foreign shipping passengers.

PCG Officer-in-Charge Commodore Joel S Garcia issued a directive to all coast guard units to maintain a high state of readiness and alertness in all port terminals nationwide, beaches, and coastal and island resorts.

All coast guard units were likewise reminded to be ready to respond to maritime emergencies.

The PCG has also intesified the inspections on all passengers and their baggages, and to ensure maximum monitoring and security in all critical ports nationwide so convenience, orderliness, safety and security can be provided to those traveling by sea.