DPWH completes P18.7M Zamboanga hiGHWay upgrade

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said it has completed the P18.7-million upgrade of the national highway leading to Alegria Falls in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur. The project involves the concreting of 1.97-kilometer road with lined canal and grouted riprap and expected to further boost tourism and economic development in Zamboanga Peninsula, according to Reynerio Alcachupas, DPWH–Zamboanga del Sur First District engineer. The DPWH also reported it has completed the rehabilitation of Junction Aurora-Ozamis City Road in Molave with drainage works amounting to P20.5-million and the preservation of the national road along Eastern Bobongan-Sominot-Midsalip-Dumingag Road at P3.8-million.