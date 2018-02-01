DPWH completes P2-B infra projects in Bulacan

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed more than P2 billion in infrastructure projects in Bulacan that are expected to help the province attract more investments.

According to Ramiro Cruz, Bulacan district engineer, 9.59 kilometers of national roads, 88 lineal meters of bridges, 31 flood control structures and 105 other projects were completed in 2017.

Cruz said the P2.093-billion projects completed in the province were in San Jose del Monte City and in the towns of Angat, San Rafael, San Ildefonso, San Miguel, Doña Remedios Trinidad, Norzagaray, Santa Maria, Marilao, Meycauayan and Obando.

“We have built roads and bridges that reduce travel time and improve road quality and safety,” he added.

Dikes, seawalls and canals, among others that aim to protect life and property from effects of natural disasters, Cruz said, were also constructed.

In addition to projects under the 2017 Regular Infrastructure Program, the DPWH-Bulacan second engineering district also completed the construction of 88 school buildings with 755 classrooms for P1.297 billion allocated by the Department of Education’s Basic Education Facilities Fund and 12.24 kilometers of farm-to-market roads worth P105 million from the Department of Agriculture budget.

Rehabilitation and improvement of the 41-kilometer Eastern Bulacan Road that connects the municipalities of Dona Remedios Trinidad, San Rafael, San Ildefonso and San Miguel was also among the priority projects in 2017.

Cruz said the agency is confident that the road network will help make Bulacan the next investment and tourism destination in the country in line with the government’s opening up the countryside for development.

“The strategic location of Bulacan that opens the province as an expansion area for industries and rapid urbanization is attracting investment and economic activities,” he added.