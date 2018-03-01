DPWH completes P673M projects in Tarlac

TARLAC: The First District Engineering Office (DEO) of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)–Tarlac has completed in 2017 the construction and improvement of approximately 42 kilometers of road amounting to P673 million .

Of the 42-kilometer road project, four kilometers were national roads while 4.45 kilometers are secondary roads and tertiary roads, according to Erelina Santos, Tarlac district engineer.

For bridges, the district built 31-lineal meter expanse valued at P14 million.

“To mitigate the excessive flooding being experienced by the province during the rainy season, we undertook 28 flood control projects,” Santos said.

Moreover, 46 other infrastructure projects with P461 million aggregate amount were also completed, including farm-to-market roads (FMRs), bridges along local roads, water systems, school buildings, national and multi-purpose buildings and daycare and health centers.

“We also completed projects funded by non-infrastructure agencies such as the ten-kilometer FMR of the Department of Agriculture amounting to P57 million and 20 school buildings of Department of Education worth more than P63 million,” Santos added.

The DPWH First Engineering district–Tarlac covers the towns of Anao, Camiling, Gerona, Mayantoc, San Manuel, Santa Ignacia, Pura, Victoria, Paniqui, Ramos, San Clemente, Moncada and San Jose and the city of Tarlac.