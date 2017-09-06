DPWH to construct P394M bypass roads in Iloilo

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Wednesday said it will construct three bypass roads worth P394-million in Iloilo to boost economic growth in the region.

One bypass road along the Iloilo-Capiz (new route) in Passi City involves construction of 2.704-kilometers of concrete roads and a six-span, 30-meter pre-stressed concrete girder Typpe IV-B bridge, including approaches and slope protection costing P143-million.

The DPWH said the road will serve as alternate way for trucks plying the Iloilo-Capiz route hauling sugarcane to and from sugar mills without passing the Passi district.

Another bridge is the P100-million Zarraga bypass road with a 1.20-kilometer concrete pavement and slope protection.

The third is the P151-million Barotac Nuevo bypass road of 1.78-kilometer concrete roadway along Barotac Nuevo, Junction Iloilo East Coast-Capiz Road.

The bridges were issued the notice to proceed for procurement, according to the DPWH Regional Office VI–Iloilo City procurement monitoring report.

“These bypass roads, once completed, would decongest traffic along major roads in the northern and central parts of Iloilo province, boosting economic activities and allowing the smooth flow of motorists and delivery of goods and services,” the DPWH said.