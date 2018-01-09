DPWH to finish Negros airport road

The P50-million project to improve the access road to Kabankalan Airport in Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental province is targeted for completion next month, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said on Monday.

The project, which began in July last year, involves concreting the 2-kilometer road, constructing grouted riprap to prevent slope erosion and installing a reinforced concrete pipe culvert to serve as drainage.

“This road passes along a sugar cane plantation, [so]its improvement would provide better access for faster and easier transport of sugar-cane products to Kabankalan City and neighboring cities,” DPWH Negros Occidental Third District Engineer Haydee Alunan said in a statement.

“Ease of delivery of farm products would be experienced with this improvement, [and the]local economy could be enhanced,” the engineer added.