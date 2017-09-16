DPWH, JICA partner for highways masterplan

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency have signed a partnership agreement for the second phase of a project aimed at easing traffic jams and boost investments and job creation nationwide.

The Masterplan on High Standard Highway Network Development project is an offshoot of a 2010 initiative that sought to identify feasible infrastructure projects that can be implemented up to 2040.

“The project complements the Build, Build, Build program of the Duterte administration as it will define a comprehensive and quality highway network and infrastructure priorities in the entire Philippines, and revitalize economic activities at the regional level,” JICA Chief Representative Susumo Ito said in a statement.

“Through this initiative, JICA also aims to support the Philippines in building resiliency against natural disasters since the study will promote quality infrastructure and identify emergency routes and road network redundancy,” Ito noted.

The previous masterplan covered Metro Manila and a surrounding 200-kilometer radius, Metro Cebu and the Tagum- Davao-General Santos Corridor.

Among the projects implemented under the first phase of the study were the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Expressway, Central Luzon Link Expressway and the Cavite-Laguna Expressway.