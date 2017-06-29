DPWH, Korean consultants sign Panguil Bridge deal

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said on Wednesday it has signed a memorandum of agreement with Korean firms covering consultancy services for the P4.9 billion Panguil Bay Bridge Project in Northern Mindanao.

The Korean companies are Yooshin Engineering Corporation, Pyunhwa Engineering Consultants Ltd., and Kyong-Ho Engineering & Architect Co. Ltd.

The consultants will assist the DPWH in conceptual design, bidding document preparations, design review, construction supervision, and post-construction supervision.

Panguil Bay Bridge is a 3.48 kilometer two lane span that will connect Tangub City in Misamis Occidental to the municipality of Tubod in Lanao del Norte. It will be funded official development assistance from the Korean Economic Development Cooperation Fund.

According to the DPWH, the bridge is expected to accelerate and sustain the economic growth in Mindanao regions by providing efficient and seamless transport of goods and services.