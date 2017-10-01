DPWH official shot dead in Batangas — police

AN assistant district engineer of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) was shot dead in Batangas, police said on Sunday.

Landicho, an engineer of DPWH in Carmona, Cavite, was gunned down by an unidentified suspect, as he was washing his car at his garage in Purok 2, Barangay Banadero in Tanuan City.

The police said that the gunman approached Landicho at 11:20 a.m. on Saturday and shot him while an accomplice served as lookout and driver of the motorcycle they used.

Landicho died on the spot while the suspects fled to Talisay, Batangas. DEMPSEY REYES