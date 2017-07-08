DPWH opens 3.2-km portion of Laguna Lake Highway

The Department of Public Works and Highways opened on Friday a 3.2 kilometer portion of the Laguna Lake Highway in Taguig City.

The two-lane road from Napindan to M.L. Quezon Avenue was built under phases one and two of the Laguna Lake Highway Project for P512 million.

The additional lanes located at the eastbound of Laguna Lake Highway is expected to reduce travel time from Taytay, Rizal to Bicutan, Taguig from one hour to 30 minutes, according to the DPWH.

“This newly opened highway is part of a road network that we are building to ease congestion in this particular area and provide a barrier that would prevent back flow of water coming from the Laguna de Bay going to industrial and residential areas in Metro Manila,” DPWH Secretary Mark Villar said in a statement.

The Laguna Lake Highway, also called Circumferential Road 6 (C6), was opened to light vehicles in 2000 as alternate route for motorists avoiding EDSA and C5.

The project involves the construction and widening of two bridges, improvement and concreting of dilapidated asphalt roads, with a provision for adding two lanes, and the construction of two-meter wide planting strips, a three-meter bike lane, and a 1.5-meter sidewalk.