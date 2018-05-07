DPWH opens Arterial Bypass Road in Bulacan

The last phase of the 24.61-kilometer Arterial Plaridel Bypass Road Project traversing the towns of Bustos and San Rafael in Bulacan was opened to the public and motorists on Saturday, instead of the original scheduled plan next week. Ruel Angeles, engineer of the Bulacan First District Engineering Office, said the Phase 2 Arterial bypass road with 10-kilometer stretch starts in Bustos town and ends in Daang Maharlika Highway in San Rafael town. It connects the NLEX-Balagtas Exit up to San Rafael section of Daang Maharlika where motorists bound for Eastern Bulacan to Nueva Ecija and parts of Cagayan Valley may use. The the road section was inaugurated on April 30 by Public Works Secretary Mark Villar with Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade and Japanese Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Keiichi Ishii. Angeles said the bypass road will ease traffic congestion at the Manila North Road Highway or Mc Arthur Highway and Daang Maharlika Highway, and reduces travel time from NLEX-Balagtas Exit to San Rafael town to only 30 minutes.