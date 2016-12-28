DPWH opens Cavitex and Skyway connectors

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has opened portions of the new elevated expressway that will connect all three terminals of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) to the Cavite Expressway (Cavitex) and Skyway system.

Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar said on Wednesday the opening of NAIA Expressway Ramps 11 and 12 will reduce travel time by at least 40 percent.

“The opening of ramps 11 and 12 will cut travel time by at least 40 percent. Considering the flight cancellations due to Typhoon Nina and the expected number of passengers using our airports at the height of the holiday season, we want to make sure that all possible opportunities are maximized to ease traffic flow,” he said.

“Meeting our project timeline is a commitment to the public. We will maintain 24/7 operations until the project is completed,” Villar added.

Recently, DPWH announced the opening of the Christmas Lane at the NAIA Expressway that links Entertainment City and Diosdado Macapagal Boulevard to NAIA 3 and Skyway. Motorists can use it without paying toll fees until January 21, 2016.

The P20.45-billion NAIA Expressway Project is a four-lane, 12.65-kilometer elevated expressway (including ramps) and 2.22-kilometer at-grade road traversing Sales Avenue, Andrews Avenue, Parañaque River, MIAA Road and Diosdado Macapagal Boulevard.

When all phases are completed, the NAIA Expressway Project is expected to provide easy access to and from NAIA Terminals 1, 2, 3 and 4, and will interface with the South Luzon Expressway through Sales Interchange, Manila Cavite Toll Expressway and Macapagal Boulevard.

A total of 16 off- and on-ramps are being constructed along strategic locations at Villamor Airbase, Resorts World, Naia Terminal 3, MIAA Road, Imelda Avenue, Cavitex, Seaside Drive and Diosdado Macapagal Boulevard.

“By first quarter of 2017, we hope to provide the public full access of NAIA Expressway, including Runway Manila,” Villar said. WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL