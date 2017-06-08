DPWH readies P50-B Metro Cebu Expressway

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed a feasibility study for the P50-billion Metro Cebu Expressway (MCE) to be implemented in three segments to decongest major thoroughfares and implement an integrated seamless transport system. Secretary Mark Villar on Wednesday said that aside from the MCE, the agency will also implement the Guadalupe-Lahug By-Pass Road and Mandaue City-Consolacion-Liloan Bypass Road. “Among the big-ticket projects to be implemented include the highly anticipated 74-kilometer Metro Cebu Expressway Project, which will reduce travel from Naga City to Danao City from three hours to one hour and 25 minutes,” Villar added. Also expected to decongest traffic in Cebu City is the four-lane, 1.61 kilometer Guadalupe-Lahug By-Pass Road. “In addition, we are now studying the feasibility of constructing the Mandaue City-Consolacion-Liloan Bypass Road, which is expected to reduce travel time from Cebu City to Liloan by 50 percent,” Villar said.