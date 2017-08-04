DPWH road re-blocking, repairs Aug. 4-7; motorists asked to take alternate routes

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will be re-blocking and repairing roads from 11 p.m. of Aug.4 to 5 a.m. of Aug. 7, the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said on Friday.

These are:

Southbound

* along A. Bonifacio Avenue between Isarog St., to Calavite St., Quezon City (2nd lane);

* EDSA near Roosevelt Avenue, Quezon City;

* and C-5 Road near Julia Vargas, Pasig City.

Northbound

* along McArthur Highway near Monumento Circle, Caloocan City;

* Mindanao Avenue, Mindanao Tunnel, Quezon City; *Manila East Road in front of SM East Ortigas, Pasig City;

* Congressional Avenue Extension between Tandang Sora Avenue to Luzon Avenue, Quezon City (3rd lane); * Quirino Highway between T. Urbano to Mindanao Avenue, Quezon City (2nd lane).

Westbound

* along Luzon Avenue between Commonwealth Avenue to Congressional Avenue, Quezon City (1st lane).

The MMDA has advised motorists to take alternate routes.

JOVILAND RITA