Friday, August 4, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»DPWH road re-blocking, repairs Aug. 4-7; motorists asked to take alternate routes

    DPWH road re-blocking, repairs Aug. 4-7; motorists asked to take alternate routes

    0
    on The Latest News, Today's Breaking News

    THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will be re-blocking and repairing roads from 11 p.m. of Aug.4 to 5 a.m. of Aug. 7, the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said on Friday.

    These are:
    Southbound
    * along A. Bonifacio Avenue between Isarog St., to Calavite St., Quezon City (2nd lane);
    * EDSA near Roosevelt Avenue, Quezon City;
    * and C-5 Road near Julia Vargas, Pasig City.

    Northbound
    * along McArthur Highway near Monumento Circle, Caloocan City;
    * Mindanao Avenue, Mindanao Tunnel, Quezon City; *Manila East Road in front of SM East Ortigas, Pasig City;
    * Congressional Avenue Extension between Tandang Sora Avenue to Luzon Avenue, Quezon City (3rd lane); * Quirino Highway between T. Urbano to Mindanao Avenue, Quezon City (2nd lane).

    Westbound
    * along Luzon Avenue between Commonwealth Avenue to Congressional Avenue, Quezon City (1st lane).

    The MMDA has advised motorists to take alternate routes.

    JOVILAND RITA

     

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.