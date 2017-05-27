DPWH starts works on P482M Pigalo bridge

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said on Friday that it has started the construction of the 450-meter Pigalo Bridge in Isabela, which was damaged by typhoons in 2011.

The project costs P482 million and involves the construction of a 10-span bridge and approach spanning 450-lineal meters with carriageway width of 7.32 meters both abutments and 9 piers resting on bored piles.

“This is going to be a better, more durable bridge that will benefit those who have been risking their lives and properties crossing the old ravaged bridge,” DPWH Region 2 Director Melanio Briosos said in a statement.

According to Briosos, the bridge will allow residents in the area to transport their agricultural products to commercial centers nearby, leading to a better agricultural output and productivity in the area.