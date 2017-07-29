THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has advised motorists about the reblocking and repair of roads in parts of Metro Manila and to take alternate routes to avoid a build-up of traffic in these areas over the weekend.

Below is a list of the roads undergoing repairs from July 28 to July 31:

Northbound: along Mac Arthur highway near Monumento Circle, Caloocan City; Manila East road infront of Ortigas building De Castro, Pasig City; Mindanao Avenue (Mindanao Tunnel), Quezon City; Congressional Avenue between Tandang Sora Avenue to Luzon Avenue, Quezon City (3rd lane) ; and Quirino Highway between T. Urbano to Mindanao Avenue, Quezon City (2nd lane)

Westbound: along Luzon Avenue between Commonwealth Avenue to Congressional Avenue Extension, Quezon City (1st lane.

Southbound: along A. Bonifacio Avenue between Malindang St. to Labo Street, Quezon City (2nd lane); Edsa near Roosevelt Avenue, Quezon City (2nd lane); and C5 road near Julia Vargas.

All affected roads will be fully passable by 5 a.m. on Monday, July 31. JOVILAND RITA

