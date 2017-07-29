Saturday, July 29, 2017
    Roads to avoid this weekend

    THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has advised motorists about the reblocking and repair of roads in parts of Metro Manila and to take alternate routes to avoid a build-up of traffic in these areas over the weekend.

    Below is a list of the roads undergoing repairs from July 28 to July 31:

    Northbound: along Mac Arthur highway near Monumento Circle, Caloocan City; Manila East road infront of Ortigas building De Castro, Pasig City; Mindanao Avenue (Mindanao Tunnel), Quezon City; Congressional Avenue between Tandang Sora Avenue to Luzon Avenue, Quezon City (3rd lane) ; and Quirino Highway between T. Urbano to Mindanao Avenue, Quezon City (2nd lane)

    Westbound: along Luzon Avenue between Commonwealth Avenue to Congressional Avenue Extension, Quezon City (1st lane.

    Southbound: along A. Bonifacio Avenue between Malindang St. to Labo Street, Quezon City (2nd lane); Edsa near Roosevelt Avenue, Quezon City (2nd lane); and C5 road near Julia Vargas.

    All affected roads will be fully passable by 5 a.m. on Monday, July 31. JOVILAND RITA

