DPWH told to stop Chico river project

Kalinga officials led by Gov. Jocel Baac asked the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to stop construction of the P5.5-billion lower Chico River mega dike project for lack of a feasibility study.

The officials said in a resolution addressed to the DPWH that before the mega dike project aimed at addressing the flooding in Tabuk City and Pinukpuk town could proceed, the master plan for it must first be presented by the Provincial Development Council.

The officials said an in-depth feasibility study and master plan for the project must be participated in by the DPWH and techlocal personnel from concerned government units to ensure that all issues and actual circumstances are appropriately addressed.

In 2017, the Lower Kalinga Engineering Department implemented the project with a P100 million initial fund and recently bidded out P1.2 billion despite the alleged absence of a feasibility study and a master plan.

The officials said that without these basic requirements, it will only result in waste of government funds.

The mega-dike project is a 300-meter wide and 18-kilometer long flood control structure along the lower portion of the Chico River. It includes an air strip, eco-tourism area and business center.

DPWH officials said the mega-dike project is expected to prevent the flooding of lower Tabuk City’s 16 barangay (villages) including five villages in Pinukpuk.

These villages lie along the banks of the Chico River and are prone to flooding causing heavy damage to the villages’ residential and agricultural areas which are their source of livelihood.

“We welcome the multi-billion project that will benefit the people of Kalinga and that it is the concern of provincial officials and representatives of concerned government agencies not to lose the opportunity of realizing the proposed mega-dike project,” the officials said.