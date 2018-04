The 21st Dr. Pablo O. Torre Memorial Golf Tournament will tee off on May 18 to 20 at the Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club in Bacolod City.

Tournament registration is P2,800 inclusive of Mulligan fee.

The charity event will benefit the Dr. Pablo Torre Foundation, Bacolod Kadughan Foundation, St. John Marie Vianney Domus Dei and the St. Mary’s Home for the Aged.

For inquiries, email NOGCC at negrosgolf@yahoo.com.