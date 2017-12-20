Draft veto for 2018 budget, Tax Reform Act submitted to Duterte–Diokno

THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said it has submitted to President Rodrigo Duterte a draft line-item veto on some of the items under the newly signed 2018 National Budget and the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Act.

“Actually we have submitted the draft of the veto message to the President, and as of today have not received yet the veto message. Surely there will be some items, although we cannot tell, you know, which items will be recommended for the veto,” Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno told reporters in a press briefing on Wednesday.

“And that is also true for the TRAIN. There will be some items that will be vetoed. So let’s just wait, let’s not speculate on one item. It’s a very long memo to the President,” he added.

Diokno explained that according to the Philippine Constitution, in the case of the budget, taxes and tariffs, the President can exercise his line-item veto powers.

“Maybe in a day or two, or before the end of the day we will get the message,” he said. MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO