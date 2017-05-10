Drake, The Chainsmokers break Billboard Music Awards record

Rapper and DJ duo earn 22 nominations apiece

The 2017 Billboard Music Awards nominations have been released with a cross section of artists seeing more nods than ever.

Happening on May 21 (Monday in Manila) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Billboard continues the legacy of honoring the year’s most successful artists in 52 categories.

Drake and The Chainsmokers lead the pack with 22 nominations each, tying the all-time record for most nominations in a single year.

Drake’s nominations include, among others, Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album.

It seems like everything Drake touched turned to chart gold in the past year—the artist claimed his first No. 1 as a lead act on the Billboard Hot 100 with “One Dance,” featuring WizKid and Kyla; his “Views” album racked up 13 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 (the longest run atop the list for a man since 1992); and his recent “More Life” project bowed atop the list in April.

The Chainsmokers’ nominations, on the other hand, include double nods in six categories: Top Dance/Electronic Album, Top Hot 100 Song, Top Selling Song, Top Radio Song, Top Collaboration and Top Dance/Electronic Song, with single nominations in 10 other categories.

The DJ duo notched their first top five Billboard Hot 100 hit in summer 2016, “Don’t Let Me Down,” featuring rising star Daya.

After that, they released their first No. 1, the 12-week leader “Closer,” featuring Halsey. The nostalgic song logged the longest reign atop the Hot 100 of 2016 and went on to historic heights, breaking the mark for the most weeks, 27, tallied in the top five for any song in the Hot 100’s 59-year history.

Meanwhile, Twenty One Pilots received the third most nominations, at 17, including Top Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, and three nominations in the Top Rock Song category.

The two-time Billboard Music Award-winners claimed three long-running No. 1s on the Hot Rock Songs chart–“Stressed Out” ruled for 23 weeks, “Ride” followed with nine weeks on top, and “Heathens” spent a record 30 weeks at No. 1.

All three tracks reached the top five on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart — making Twenty One Pilots the first rock act to earn three top five hits in a year since 1988.

Finally, Rihanna received the fourth most nominations at 14, including Top Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album and a double nomination for Top R&B Song.

Returning winners from 2016, who also received nominations this year, include Adele, Justin Bieber, Luke Bryan, Lauren Daigle, Kirk Franklin, Enrique Iglesias, Nicky Jam, Wiz Khalifa, Major Lazer, Chris Stapleton, The Weeknd, and more.

Billboard Music Awards nominees are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital songs sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement.

The awards are based on the reporting period of March 18, 2016 through March 16 of the current year.

Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Nicki Minaj, Celine Dion, Imagine Dragons, John Legend and Lore have earlier confirmed their performances for the award’s night.

In the Philippines, the 2017 Billboard Music Awards will broadcast live on May 22, 8 am on RTL CBS Entertainment.