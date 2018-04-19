Drama actor almost loses his job over a new lover

Is it true that a popular drama actor is giving his producers a lot of headaches lately? The actor reportedly gave himself a self-imposed cut-off time in taping his current series. And so, when the clock strikes at his specified hour, he will leave the set. Never mind if he still has other scenes to tape, and if the production is already pleading with him.

Because of his attitude, the producers decided to send his character abroad, which meant no taping for him indefinitely.

Two weeks later, drama actor contacted his producers apologizing profusely and promised to behave. He’s now back in the series.

But wait! Here’s the juicy part of the story. Apparently, the drama actor was always in a hurry because his current flame was waiting at home for him. He is said to be crazy over—hold your breath—another actor who is very good looking.. Both actors’ sexual preferences have long been in question.