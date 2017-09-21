So draws Chinese GM anew

Filipino Grandmaster (GM) Wesley So and Chinese GM Ding Liren settled for a draw anew in their second semifinals match in the 2017 FIDE (International Chess Federation) World Chess Cup being held in Tbilisi, Georgia.

So and Ding opted to split the point after 58 moves to end up one point apiece after two standard chess games.

The two players agreed to a draw in their first meeting in 47 moves of Guioco Piano.

“Today was a very tough game. I thought I might be very close to loss at one point and I’d like to thank the Lord for let me save the game and keep my chances still alive for now. I’ll see what happens tomorrow (in playoff),” said the 23-year old Cavite City pride in an interview posted on chessbase.com website.

“In the end it was very difficult to defend. Ding Liren has a lot of surprises under his sleeves,” added So, who represents the United States Chess Federation in international competitions.

The second-seeded So and the 11th pick Ding will be playing in playoff (two rapid games) to determine the player who will advance to the championship round.

In the other semis match, fifth seed GM Levon Aronian of Armenia and eighth seed GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France also drew their second match.