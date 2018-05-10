DREAM COME TRUE

Lush

Give your skin some well-deserved TLC with Lush’s Dream Cream. This simple cream works like a dream, cooling and soothing hot, irritated skin with its nourishing combination of oat milk, rose water and chamomile blue oil. This is an amazing moisturizer for your summer beauty routine as it protects your skin during the dry heat. The rich, nourishing crème is not only good for your skin, but safe for the environment.

Lush is located at Alabang Town Center, Bonifacio High Street, Estancia in Capitol Commons, Glorietta 4, Greenbelt 3, Robinsons Magnolia, Shangri-La Plaza, SM Mall of Asia and TriNoma Mall.