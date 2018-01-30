Dream slate

THE midterm election has been crucial to all sitting presidents since the Aquino 1 administration. The incumbents make sure that it has a winning slate for the term of the 12 senators will go beyond the term of the president. This is crucial since the Senate is a continuing body and it ensures stability and sustainability in policies and programs as well as accords legal protection for the outgoing leader. Securing a sweep may be hard but not impossible. Midterm though has traditionally been a battle of coalitions, except in 1995.

For Aquino 1, the first post-Marcos Senate had 22 from the opposition winning under the coalition Laban and two from GAD. Under the Ramos presidency, the administration party was Lakas-Laban while the opposition was represented by the Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC), fielding a full slate. Nine Lakas-Laban and three from NPC won in 1995.

With the removal of President Joseph Estrada, Vice President Gloria Arroyo assumed the presidency in 2001. She decided to seek a full term and ran in the 2004 elections. Her Senate slate was a coalition under K4 and the opposition was KNP under the leadership of presidential candidate Fernando Poe Jr. K4 won seven seats while KNP took five. By midterm, incumbent Arroyo had Team Unity against the Genuine Opposition, a coalition powered by UNO. That midterm campaign resulted in a 10-2 victory for the opposition. With the opposition having control of the Senate, 2010 became a banner year for them with the victory of Noynoy Aquino 3rd. By mid-term, Aquino had his Team PNoy versus the coalition of opposition parties known as UNA. Team PNoy won nine seats while UNA got three seats in 2013.

Poe, Legarda, Cayetano, Escudero, Aquino, Pimentel, Trillanes, Villar all ran and won under PNoy and Binay, Ejercito and Honasan ran and won under UNA. With a disruptor like PRRD, such coalition proved to be useless for the entrenched political power players did not owe anything to Duterte. The opposition did not carry Duterte while Cayetano courted Duterte to get the VP slot under him. The backstory there is interesting but that will be for another column. People are saying there is a super majority, I beg to disagree. When it comes to the Senate, these are presidential-like egos that any incumbent will have to deal with.

The rigodon that took place after the victory of President Duterte (PRRD) is the stuff of legends. Duterte was never a PDP-Laban but he needed a party to secure his COC and PDP was willing to adopt him, being the “party from Mindanao.” Would PDP be the party of PRRD come midterm? The trend has always been coalition politics for the Senate during midterm. With solid support in Mindanao, any candidate in the Duterte slate will have a built-in base in Mindanao, translated to 23perecent measured capacity. And if federalism becomes the banner in 2019, there is that base in Visayas which has 21 percent of the votes. If PRRD starts building a coalition for the midterm under the banner of “Tapang at Malasakit” alliance, and names seasoned leaders and new but credible faces, he can change the face of the Senate and sustain the gains of his administration going to a federal Philippines.

The re-electionists are Angara, Binay, Ejercito, Villar, Aquino and Poe. The camp of Senate President Koko Pimentel is saying that he can still run since his was not a full term. Anyone eyeing 2022 will be interested parties in raising the Pimentel issue to the Supreme Court just to immobilize a possible Pimentel run for the presidency. Save for Villar whose family was an early campaign supporter of Duterte, the rest supported other presidential candidates. The Angara family, both father and son, are working for the Duterte administration today. The father has been appointed ambassador at large to the European Union while the son got TRAIN I out after a not so pleasant public push by PRRD at the second SONA. Sen. Sonny Angara remains a crucial ally for succeeding TRAINs.

What ofa dream slate composed of ex-presidents and vice presidents and new names from the local governments and retired uniform personnel? Arroyo, Erap (to avoid a public fight among his sons) and Binay (the former VP) will bring in a tremendous wealth of experience to the Senate. Angara and Villar are hardworking members of the 17th Congress. Get local outstanding leaders into the slate like Joey Salceda, Franklin Quijano, Sarah Duterte, Ed Pamintuan, Abet Garcia, Imee Marcos, Angel Amante-Matba, among others. CJ Reynato Puno will give gravitas to the Senate. Law dean Amando Valdez is another potential candidate. Young guns in the House of Representatives are worth the push: Karlo Nogales, Dax Cua, Albee Benitez and lady solons like Gwen Garcia, Linabelle Villarica, Mylene Garcia-Albano to name a few. It appears that CPNP Ronald dela Rosa and ASec Mocha Uson are shoo-ins. Of late, the bashing of Uson re her UST alumni award and her embarrassing gaffe about the location of Mayon has made her very competitive for 2019. Universal awareness and the underdog card are tools working for her to the hilt.

The point is to have a strong and reliable vetting system in place where the Duterte slate represents the kind of politics of Duterte, not the trapo variety. The slate must share the vision of PRRD and the direction where the country is going. After all, it is brand Duterte that will be the collateral of all and not PDP which has morphed into the kind of thing that’s wrong with political parties in the country. This process has to begin early so that it will not be captured by politics. The slate should have bias in favor of local government leaders for that unique characteristic is truly Duterte.