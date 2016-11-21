Dreaming of the Volkswagen Beetle? It’s cheaper now

Who hasn’t fancied owning the iconic Volkswagen Beetle, even in its modern iteration? I sure have. As a kid, I would count all the old Beetles I saw on the road. I was certain I would drive one when I grew up and earned enough money to buy myself a decent set of wheels.

Before the classic model finally went out of production, an enterprising Filipino businessman had brought in a few units from Mexico in the late ’90s. But I had just started my humble career as a motoring journalist, and my salary definitely couldn’t afford the asking price.

Fast-forward to 2014. Volkswagen Philippines had just been launched by the Ayala Corporation, and the New Beetle was included in its product lineup. As I already had significantly more buying power, I was somehow hoping the car would be within my spending reach. Alas, when VW announced the pricing, I knew I’d probably never get to own a Beetle ever.

How much was it? The 1.2-liter TSI Basic with manual transmission went for P1.59 million, while the 1.4-liter TSI Design with the DSG gearbox was pegged at P1.79 million. That’s just too much for a compact, two-door hatchback—never mind all the German engineering marketing spiel. I suppose this unreasonably high pricing is the reason we’re not seeing a lot of Beetles running around out there.

But now here’s some good news: Volkswagen Philippines has slashed the prices of the two Beetle variants—at least until the current inventory lasts, or, as dealer general manager Bob Palanca puts it, “until the end of the year.”

By how much, you ask?

The 1.2 TSI Basic MT now sells for P1.24 million, while the 1.4 TSI Design DSG can be had for just P1.69 million. Okay, still not that affordable. But these adjusted prices are so much more competitive compared to the original ones.

If you’ve always dreamt of parking a Beetle in your garage, now may be the best time to get one. And yes, the Herbie decals shown in the photo are available as a dealer option for P25,000. Might as well impress your childhood friends, right?