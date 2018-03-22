DREAMY DESIGNS

Kate Spade

In Kate Spade New York’s newest collection, find the inspirations of the wintery night skies of Siberia—its Aurora Borealis hues, shooting stars, night owls and silvery moon—come to life. Sparkle, pearls, and metallic shine dress up the collection firmly rooted in ethereal, bohemian silhouettes, while luxe textures (plush, velvet, shearling and devoré) lend a royal feel to the designs.

Kate Spade New York is located at Central Square in Bonifacio High Street Central, Greenbelt 5, Power Plant Mall, Rustan’s Makati, Rustan’s Shangri-La and Rustan’s Cebu.