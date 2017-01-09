Drew and Iya: Just like home in ‘People vs. The Stars’

They may be hosting a game show but come Sunday, the premiere of GMA Network’s People vs. The Stars, well-loved husband and wife Drew Arellano and Iya Villana will give an extended peek into their home life on air.

“Excited ako kasi iba itong show na ito for us kasi more enjoyable and light ang environment. Hindi siya yung acting like sa mga shows namin 10 years ago. Dito mas makikita nila kung sino kami inside our house, na ganun lang talaga kami,” enthused the ever upbeat Arellano at the program’s press launch on Friday.

Described by producers as a “comedy gameshow,” they had no other co-hosts in mind who can pull of the original concept among the studio’s roster of talents but the fun-loving Arellanos. Their positive and wholesome vibes are just perfect in enjoining both contestants and audiences into an hour-long quiz show.

“Actually, this is the first time I will be hosting this kind of show na makulit and entertaining. Natutuwa ako kasi I consider this my rest whenever I am not on my ‘mommy duties’ kay Primo [their months old first born]kasi nakakatawa lang talaga dito. It’s as if I don’t work. Plus kasama ko pa asawa ko, so yung fun talaga nandun,” she said.

The program allows celebrities to play for a chance to win P200, 000 via a variety of eight mind-boggling questions with respective cash values. If the stars fail to answer any of the questions correctly, the question’s cash value will be given to the televiewers by answering the “People Question of the Week” through text.

People vs. The Stars begins on January 15 at 5 p.m.