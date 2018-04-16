Drift competition promises to sizzle

The Federal Tires King of Nations ProSeries, the biggest and most highly anticipated international drifting championship event in the world, was launched at the Manila International Auto Show (MIAS). The event dubbed as KONPH2018 will be held at the Clark International Raceway on May 25, 26 and 27, 2018.

KONPH2018, which is sponsored by Federal Tires, ST Suspensions, Remus, Autophile, Autoplus, Motul and Fontana Leisure Park, and sanctioned by the Automobile Association of the Philippines (AAP), is the last round of the King of Nations Asia ProSeries 2018 and the 12th of 24 events on this year’s international Drifting calendar. The first event was held in Verona, Italy, in January while the first round of the Asia ProSeries was held in Thailand in March.

“The Automobile Association of the Philippines looks forward to the staging of the King of Nations drifting event on May 25 to 27. This will be the first drifting event in the country to be sanctioned by AAP since the FIA accepted Drifting as an accredited motor sport event only last year,” said AAP Motorsports Chairman Mandy Eduque at the press conference, which was held on April 5 at MIAS.

The Federal Tires King of Nations ProSeries will showcase foreign drifters such as Daigo Saito of Japan, Davide Daevil Dorigo of Thailand, Hirohide Tanaka of Japan, Nasser Almutairi of Kuwait, Zai “BullZai” Hamdan of Malaysia, Keiichiro Kadekaru of Japan, and Toni “Half Breeds” Arakaki of Japan who all will compete against some of the finest professional Filipino talents including Luis Gono, David Feliciano, Alex Perez, Atoy Llave, Jason Chuachoy, Audel Sison, Alvan Fowlerr, Patrick Ng, Boodie Dabasol, Luis Sayson, John Boban, Norman Wycoco, John Lazaga, Norman Agojo, and Ralph Tan.

King of Nations head judge Vernon Zwaneveld, who just arrived from Thailand for the second round of the King of Nations Asia ProSeries, said that KONPH2018 will surely be the most anticipated drifting event of the year. “I’m so excited to be here in the Philippines. I’ve seen some talented Filipino drivers abroad but I can’t wait to see the local drifters who I heard are young and skilled as well,” said Zwaneveld at the KONPH2018 press conference.

The Federal Tires King of Nations ProSeries is the oldest drift series in Europe and it is the third most-followed motor sports in the world, according to FIA Motor Sport Conference 2014, and is recognized as one of the world’s leading professional drifting championships, which provides a platform for professional drifters to compete in multiple events and demonstrations. The King of Nations ProSeries is divided into groups including King of Europe ProSeries, King of Europe Pro 2–Queen, King of Nations Asia ProSeries, King of Touge ProSeries, and King of Desert ProSeries.

“Created in 2012, our association now has 25 members representing their countries from all over the world. We also participate in the FIA Drifting Workgroup and act as relay between FIA and World Drift Association. Drifting is growing across the world and we want to continue to grow the right way and this is why King of Europe is the founder of the World Drifting Association. Networking is the key to our worldwide evolution,” said Michael Procureur, King of Nations ProSeries founder and chief executive officer.

“The Federal Tires King of Asia ProSeries was our first series outside of Europe, which was established in 2015,” said Stephen “Stiggy” Evans, King of Nations Philippine Round technical consultant. “This year, in its fourth season, we will return for an intense three-round competition as some of the world’s best will go head-to-head on some of the most well-known circuits. This is undoubtedly the hottest region when it comes to drifting—talent and also temperature,” he added.

Evans also stated, “Federal Tires King of Nations promises to deliver an exclusive experience, combined with noise, smell of smoke and an action full of thrilling entertainment.”

KONPH2018 is supported by Rota, Brembo, Kiss Juice, Clark Speedway, Voda Pure, 10inch Lights and Sounds, NPPA Images, MAD Films, and Dole with media partners AutoCar PH, BusinessMirror, The Manila Times, driven2ride, and 9tro Group Philippines.