Drilon: Another martial law extension unconstitutional

IT will be unconstitutional for Congress to grant the request of President Rodrigo Duterte to extend martial law in Mindanao for another year because of the absence of basis to support the declaration, Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said Wednesday.

Drilon in his interpellation during a joint session on the request of the President insisted that the continued extension of martial law has no basis under the Constitution and, in fact, was unconstitutional if Congress would grant it.

Drilon cited the opinion of Supreme Court Associate Justice Francis Jardeleza on the martial law declaration in Mindanao filed by Rep. Edcel Lagman in which he said that rebellion, under the Constitution, referred to the state of rebellion.

Since there is no longer a state of rebellion as admitted by the resource persons present in the session, Drilon said, there was no reason to extend martial law further.

“An actual armed conflict is for the continuous imposition of martial law,” he said.

Duterte, in his letter to Congress, cited five grounds to justify his request to extend further the declaration of martial law, including the continuing recruitment and training of new members and fighters by Islamic State (IS)-inspired Da’awatul Islamiyah Waliyatul Masriq and other groups in Mindanao in preparation for a new wave of attacks, aside from those carried out by New People’s Army (NPA).

Drilon said that it was only now that the President cited the NPA as among the reasons why there was a need for continuing martial law in Mindanao.

He added that the NPA conflict has been existing for the last four decades and was suddenly cited as a reason for martial law extension in Mindanao.

“Is this now a prelude to declaring martial law nationwide?” Drilon asked as he ended his interpellation.

Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Menardo Guevara, in response to Drilon, maintained that the request of the President was not based on the assessment of an existing threat but a continuing actual rebellion, the same factual situation Congress validated in July and affirmed by the Supreme Court.

He also made it clear that the court found the state of rebellion in the whole of Mindanao and not solely in Marawi City and even mentioned in its decision other incidents happening elsewhere in the Mindanao.

Guevara added that a state of rebellion consisted of many acts and not solely on isolated firefights which was why martial law was still needed even after the Marawi conflict has ended.

As for the question on the martial law extension as a prelude to a nationwide declaration, Guevara said it would depend on the factual circumstances as defined in Section 18 article 7 that included public safety and actual rebellion.

“There is a third element added by the Supreme Court which was there should be probable cause. So all of these must be present before the President can make use his extraordinary powers under the Constitution,” Guevara said.