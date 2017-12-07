Drilon bares ‘very strong lobby’ against taxing cosmetic surgery

SENATOR Franklin Drilon revealed on Thursday a “very strong lobby” from sectors that may be affected by a proposal to tax cosmetic surgery under the government’s tax reform program.

“Certainly, yes. There’ lobbying. There’s a very strong lobby,” Drilon said when asked about the status of the cosmetic tax in the ongoing discussions of the bicameral conference committee. Pressed whether the lobbying come from the affected sectors, he said, “Yes, I assume.”

The bicam met for the third time on Thursday to fine-tune conflicting provisions in the Tax Reform Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) bill, including one on cosmetic surgery.

“The bicam has not come to an agreement. I stand on the basis that we should impose a cosmetic tax as a matter of principle,” Drilon said.

The House of Representatives has taken a position that cosmetic tax should not be imposed.

Both chambers intend to finalize the new tax measure next week before Congress adjourns for a month-long holiday break. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO